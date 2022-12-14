Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 376,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after purchasing an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

