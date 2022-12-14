Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 472,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 2.36% of Alerus Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 37.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Alerus Financial to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $55.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

