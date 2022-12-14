Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 28,511 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 489,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

