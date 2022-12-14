Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $415,000 Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $77,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 706,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,502,310. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.