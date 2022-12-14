Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

