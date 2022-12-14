Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $419,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $156.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.