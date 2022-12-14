Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WWE opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.09.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

