Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 9,748 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of COF opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

