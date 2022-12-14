CTI BioPharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 453% compared to the average daily volume of 1,947 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,487. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

