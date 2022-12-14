Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $500,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44.
