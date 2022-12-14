Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $522,000 Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.95%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

