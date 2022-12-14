iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

