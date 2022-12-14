DT Midstream, Inc. (DTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in DT Midstream by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

