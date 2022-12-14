Home Reit Plc (HOME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on January 20th

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HOME opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.77. Home Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 36.75 ($0.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 130 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of £301.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.91.

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

