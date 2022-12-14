Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 183.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

