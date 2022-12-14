CTI BioPharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,773 call options on the company. This is an increase of 453% compared to the average daily volume of 1,947 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,487. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

