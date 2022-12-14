Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.27. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

