Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.87 and its 200-day moving average is $434.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.29.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.