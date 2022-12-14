Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 21,240 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $143.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

