First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.