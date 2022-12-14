American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

AWK stock opened at $159.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

