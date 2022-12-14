CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $145,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after acquiring an additional 577,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.06.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.21.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

