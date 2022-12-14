First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,598 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

NIKE stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.