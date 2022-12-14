iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.57.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

