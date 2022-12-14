Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after acquiring an additional 388,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.23. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

