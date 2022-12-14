Amundi Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,365,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,358 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $238,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

NYSE:VLO opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

