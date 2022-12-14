Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.25.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

