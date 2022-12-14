Amundi Has $229.74 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Amundi trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 824,251 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of Marathon Petroleum worth $229,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

