Amundi Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amundi reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 602,937 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in American Express were worth $231,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 150.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

