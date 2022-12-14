Amundi Has $262.79 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amundi increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,497 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of Starbucks worth $262,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $602,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

