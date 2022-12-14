Amundi Sells 210,563 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,563 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.37% of Prologis worth $321,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 183.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

