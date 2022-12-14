Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $571.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.70 and a 200-day moving average of $543.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.11.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.