Intersect Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.13 and its 200 day moving average is $412.83. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $658.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

