Intersect Capital LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

