Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $142.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

