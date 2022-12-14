Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

