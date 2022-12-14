Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,251,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

