Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,206 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

