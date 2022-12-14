Fragasso Group Inc. Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,284 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

