Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,106 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $509,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $462.42 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

