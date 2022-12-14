Summit Global Investments Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

