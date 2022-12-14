Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,752 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $47,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

