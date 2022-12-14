Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded by TheStreet to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $250.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

