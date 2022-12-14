Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $10.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

