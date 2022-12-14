Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,047.83 on Monday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,889.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,908.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.