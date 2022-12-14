argenx SE Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a report issued on Monday, December 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $384.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.43. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

