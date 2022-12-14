CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67. CEMIG has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

