Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Specifically, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $969,985. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 26.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -0.95.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

