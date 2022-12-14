Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Streakk has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $162,908.47 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $155.46 or 0.00872136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 159.38616248 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $206,229.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

