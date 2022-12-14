2,148 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

